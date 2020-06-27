Voter outreach funds redistributed to Arizona counties

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican leaders on a committee have voted to redistribute $500,000 that Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs planned to use for voter outreach. The Arizona Capitol Times reported that Hobbs’ office received the funding through the Help America Vote Act. The money was expected to be used on advertising to curtail election disinformation and connect voters with county officials. The Joint Legislative Budget Committee amended the request so that Hobb’s office no longer has a say in how the money is spent. The funding will now be divided among counties, with $50,000 each for Maricopa, Pima, Pinal, Yavapai and Yuma counties and $25,000 each for the other 10 counties.