Hospitals activate surge plans as Arizona case count climbs

PHOENIX (AP) — Some Arizona hospitals have begun activating surge plans to increase their capacity to treat coronavirus patients as confirmed cases rise and more people seek treatment. Officials said large hospitals activating plans to add capacity to treat COVID-19 patients included Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa and Valleywise Health Medical Center in Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Health Services on Saturday reported nearly 3,600 additional confirmed cases, tying a record set Tuesday. The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick. There have been 1,579 known deaths.