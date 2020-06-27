 Skip to Content

Arizona wildfire triggers evacuation notice for rural area

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — An evacuation notice was issued Saturday for a sparsely populated rural area northeast of Tucson because of a wildfire  burning brush in a desert valley after coursing across the Santa Catalina Mountains.TA Pima County sheriff’s spokeswoman says tere about a dozen homes in the Redington area are covered by the evacuation notice that that there no report of structure damage or injuriy. Lightning started the fire June 5 and it has caused several evacuation since then, including one still in effect for Summerhaven, a community on Mount Lemmon. Elsewhere, firefighters continued to fight wildfires north of the Grand Canyon, northeast of Mesa and near New River.

