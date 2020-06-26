Arizona attorney general warns church where Trump had rally

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s chief attorney has issued a cease-and-desist letter to a company touted by a church where President Donald Trump held a rally and where leaders say they use an air filtration system that neutralizes the coronavirus. Attorney General Mark Brnovich also sent a warning letter to Dream City Church, which posted a widely circulated video claiming the technology by Clean Air EXP “kills 99 percent of COVID within 10 minutes.” Brnovich said the company tested a virus that causes the common cold, not the coronavirus. Both the church and company have walked back the claims.