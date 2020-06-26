 Skip to Content

Arizona attorney general warns church where Trump had rally

New
6:06 pm AP - Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s chief attorney has issued a cease-and-desist letter to a company touted by a church where President Donald Trump held a rally and where leaders say they use an air filtration system that neutralizes the coronavirus.  Attorney General Mark Brnovich also sent a warning letter to Dream City Church, which posted a widely circulated video claiming the technology by Clean Air EXP “kills 99 percent of COVID within 10 minutes.” Brnovich said the company tested a virus that causes the common cold, not the coronavirus. Both the church and company have walked back the claims. 

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film