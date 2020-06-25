Tucson mayor sticks with police chief after custody death

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The mayor of Tucson, Arizona, says the city’s police chief should stay in his job despite fallout from the death of a handcuffed Hispanic man while in custody. Mayor Regina Romero said Thursday that Chief Chris Magnus should not resign. Magnus took Romero by surprise when he offered his resignation during a news conference on Wednesday. Video of the death of 27-year-old Carlos Ingram-Lopez was shown during the event. Magnus came under fire after the April 21 death was not made public until this week. Ingram-Lopez died handcuffed while face-down and covered with a thin blanket. His family and friends plan to speak at a vigil later Thursday.