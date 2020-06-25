Arizona politician condemned for using Floyd’s last words

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A city council member in suburban Phoenix is drawing criticism from the governor and others after invoking George Floyd’s dying words of “I can’t breathe” during a protest over an order to wear masks to stop the spread of coronavirus. Scottsdale Councilman Guy Phillips uttered the remark at a protest Wednesday but later insisted the comment was about mandatory masks and not police misconduct. Gov. Doug Ducey, a fellow Republican, said “despicable doesn’t go far enough” in describing the comment. Phillips told The Arizona Republic in a text that the comment had no connection to Floyd. Phillips argued the mask mandate is not warranted.