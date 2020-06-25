Virus spike halts some elective surgeries, bar faces charge

PHOENIX (AP) — Some Arizona hospitals have halted elective surgeries and a Scottsdale nightclub faces what appears to be the first misdemeanor charge of failure to enforce social distancing policies as the number of COVID-19 cases keeps rising. Republican Gov. Doug Ducey lifted stay-home restrictions in May. Health officials attribute the increase in reported cases to both increased testing and community spread. The state Department of Health Services reported 3,056 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, the fourth day in a week with daily increases over 3,000. The state has seen 63,030 cases with 1,490 deaths, including 27 reported Thursday.