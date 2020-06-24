 Skip to Content

Tucson police chief offers resignation after man’s death

5:06 pm AP - Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — The Tucson, Arizona, police chief has offered his resignation two months after a 27-year-old man died while handcuffed and placed face-down. Chief Chris Magnus offered his resignation during a news conference on Wednesday, a day after the death of Carlos Ingram-Lopez on April 21 was made public. The medical examiner’s office didn’t determine a manner of death but said he had died of sudden cardiac arrest while intoxicated by cocaine and physically restrained. Ingram-Lopez had an enlarged heart. He was face-down on the ground with a blanket over his head when he stopped breathing. The city council and city manager have to approve the resignation.

