Tuba City man arrested after girlfriend killed in Flagstaff

3:51 pm AP - Arizona News

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Flagstaff say a Tuba City man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of his girlfriend. They say 29-year-old Justin Colorado was taken into custody without incident Tuesday night by Navajo Nation police in northeastern Arizona and he was considered a suspect in a homicide case. Police say 34-year-old Jessica Biakeddy of Gilbert was found lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds about 11 p.m. Tuesday and later was pronounced dead at a Flagstaff hospital. A relative of the woman told police that Biakeddy was passing through town with Colorado and the two allegedly had been arguing by text messaging. 

Associated Press

