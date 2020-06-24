‘Coming back and biting us’: US sees virus resurgence

HOUSTON (AP) — A coronavirus resurgence is wiping out two months of progress in the U.S. and sending infections to dire new levels in the South and West. Administrators and health experts warned Wednesday that politicians and a tired-of-being-cooped-up public are letting a disaster unfold. With 34,700 COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, the U.S. is back near its late-April peak of 36,400. While new cases have been declining steadily in early U.S. hot spots such as New York and New Jersey, several other states set single-day case records Tuesday. They include Arizona, California, Mississippi, Nevada and Texas. Some of them also broke hospitalization records,