Arizona starts talks on addressing dwindling Colorado River

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona is getting a jump start on what will be a yearslong process to address a dwindling but key water source in the U.S. West. Several states rely on the Colorado River for drinking water and growing crops. But climate change, drought and demand have taken a toll on the river that no longer can deliver what was promised in the 1920s. The states have been operating under a set of guidelines approved in 2007. Those guidelines and an overlapping drought contingency plan will expire in 2026. Arizona water officials are gathering Thursday to start talking about what comes next.