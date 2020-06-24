Agency: Record reviews causes spike in COVID-19 death tally

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Tuesday reported 79 additional deaths from COVID-19. That’s a significant increase from recently reported daily increases in the death toll, but health officials said two-thirds of the latest daily tally resulted from analysis of deaths not previously identified as resulting from COVID-19. The state Department of Health Services also reported 1,795 additional cases, raising the state’s total to 59,974. The case increase was smaller than those reported on other recent days, including a record 3,591 Tuesday. Arizona has emerged as a hotspot since Gov. Doug Ducey lifted stay-home orders in May.