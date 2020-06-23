 Skip to Content

Trump supporters begin lining up for Phoenix appearance

New
10:30 am AP - Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — Supporters of Donald Trump have started gathering outside a North Phoenix church to see the president speak Tuesday afternoon. Fans began lining up hours before Trump is scheduled to address a “Students for Trump” convention at the Dream City Church. Many were flouting Mayor Kate Gallego’s order to wear masks in public to stop the spread of COVID-19. Trump is scheduled to arrive in Phoenix mid-afternoon following a stop in Yuma to look at the U.S.-Mexico border wall that he’s championed. Students for Trump is a special project of Turning Point Action, a grouped chaired by Trump ally Charlie Kirk, which is hosting the president for his address.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film