Trump supporters begin lining up for Phoenix appearance

PHOENIX (AP) — Supporters of Donald Trump have started gathering outside a North Phoenix church to see the president speak Tuesday afternoon. Fans began lining up hours before Trump is scheduled to address a “Students for Trump” convention at the Dream City Church. Many were flouting Mayor Kate Gallego’s order to wear masks in public to stop the spread of COVID-19. Trump is scheduled to arrive in Phoenix mid-afternoon following a stop in Yuma to look at the U.S.-Mexico border wall that he’s championed. Students for Trump is a special project of Turning Point Action, a grouped chaired by Trump ally Charlie Kirk, which is hosting the president for his address.