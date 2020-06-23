Arizona sets COVID-19 records with case, treatment increases

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is reporting a new daily record of nearly 3,600 additional COVID-19 cases. The state also continued to set records for the number of people hospitalized, in intensive care and on ventilators because of the disease. The state Department of Health Service reported 3,591 additional COVID-19 cases, breaking the latest record from last Friday by 345 cases. Tuesday’s case increase raised the state’s total to 58,179, while 42 additional deaths raised the death toll to 1,384. Arizona has emerged as a COVID-19 hot spot since Republican Gov. Doug Ducey lifted his stay-home orders in mid-May.