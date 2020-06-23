Arizona MVD reports delays due to absences during pandemic

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Motor Vehicle Division says it is having difficulty keeping up with routine business during the coronavirus pandemic and the agency is asking its customers for patience. The MVD’s parent agency, the state Department of Transportation, said Tuesday the division’s customer service operations are experiencing delays as MVD faces employee absences due to illness and quarantine requirements. Specific impacts cited by the agency include diminished call center operations that mean it can take calls over 30 minutes to reach a representative. Also, the agency says some customers report that registration tabs take longer than expected to arrive in the mail.