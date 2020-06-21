Man’s trial in killings along canal delayed due to pandemic

PHOENIX (AP) — The murder trial of a 48-year-old Phoenix man arrested five years ago in the separate killings of a woman and a girl along the same canal in the early 1990s has been postponed again, this time because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Aug. 23 had been the latest of more than a half-dozen dates for Bryan Miller’s trial to start but Judge Patricia Ann Starr on Monday reset it for Feb. 23, 2021.

Miller sought the latest delay, which prosecutors opposed.

Starr granted the request, citing the impact of “the current public health situation."

The case stems from the 1992 killing of 22-year-old Angela Brosso and the 1993 killing of 17-year-old Melanie Bernas.