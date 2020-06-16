Arizona wildfires force evacuations of rural communities

PHOENIX (AP) — Wildfires burning in central and southern Arizona have forced the evacuation of rural communities. Firefighters were contending with hot, dry conditions around the state Tuesday.

The forecast calls for much of the same the rest of the week. Pima County sheriff's officials were going door-to-door in Mount Lemmon and Summerhaven to alert residents of the evacuation order.

In central Arizona, three communities were evacuated and parts of two state highways were closed because of a nearby blaze that officials said had grown dramatically overnight.

Another large fire was burning north of the Grand Canyon in a national forest.