3-year-old girl dies after being pulled from a Glendale pool

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say a 3-year-old girl has died after being pulled from a pool at a Glendale home.

The name of the victim wasn't immediately released.

Glendale police say the girl's family is from out of town and were renting the home as an Airbnb.

They say that at the time of the suspected drowning, there were about 12 family members including multiple children under 10-years-old in the backyard.

Family members told police they were distracted watching the other children when the 3-year-old got into the pool without anyone seeing her.

The girl's uncle and a neighbor who is a nurse performed CPR. Paramedics arrived at the scene and say the child didn't have a pulse and wasn't breathing.

The girl later died at a hospital.