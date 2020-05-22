Police: Man who shot 3 at Arizona complex felt bullied

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police say a man opened fire and injured three people at a suburban Phoenix restaurant and retail complex because he wanted to retaliate for being bullied.

Authorities say the shooting rampage occurred Wednesday night after suspect Armando Hernandez scoped out Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, returned to his car to make a social media video and loaded three rifle magazines.

Police say Hernandez filmed the attack while holding a cellphone with his left hand and blasting away with the rifle in his right hand.

He later surrendered.

A lawyer representing Hernandez at a hearing said this was Hernandez’s first contact with the legal system.