Report: Arizona unemployment rate doubled to 12.6% in April

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s unemployment rate doubled in April as the travel industry and other major parts of the state’s economy staggered from business shutdowns and other impacts from the coronavirus pandemic.

The state Office of Economic Opportunity on Thursday reported that seasonally adjusted nonfarm unemployment in April rate rose to 12.6%.

That's up from 6.1% in March and 4.8% in April 2019.

The April report said the state’s economy lost 283,300 jobs, nearly all in the private sector and with all industries but one recording jobs losses.

The leisure and hospitality sector led the downturn with 122,600 fewer jobs.