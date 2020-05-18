 Skip to Content

Hundreds evacuated as wildfire threatens homes near Phoenix

East Desert Fire in Cave Creek, Arizona. Photo: May 18, 2020.

PHOENIX (AP) — Firefighters are trying to contain a brush fire north of Phoenix that quickly spread to span more than two square miles.

The  Daisy Mountain Fire & Medical Department says the fire is threatening the town of Cave Creek.

It came within about 100 yards of houses and forced the evacuation of as many as 130 homes.

Fire Chief Brian Tobin says hot and windy weather is posing challenges to containing the blaze.

About 400 firefighters are trying to control.

News outlets report that no homes have burned at this point. 

