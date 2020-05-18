Hundreds evacuated as wildfire threatens homes near Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Firefighters are trying to contain a brush fire north of Phoenix that quickly spread to span more than two square miles.

The Daisy Mountain Fire & Medical Department says the fire is threatening the town of Cave Creek.

It came within about 100 yards of houses and forced the evacuation of as many as 130 homes.

Monday AM UPDATE - #EastDesertFire remains at 1500 acres with 20% containment. Per @mcsoaz 130 homes near Cahava Springs evacuated overnight due to increased fire activity. High winds pose another challenge for crews today. Add’l aviation en route. #AZFire #AZForestry #CaveCreek — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) May 18, 2020

Fire Chief Brian Tobin says hot and windy weather is posing challenges to containing the blaze.

About 400 firefighters are trying to control.

News outlets report that no homes have burned at this point.