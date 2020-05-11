1-year-old dies after drowning in bathtub in Avondale home

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a 1-year-old child has died after being found submerged in a bathtub in an Avondale home.

Avondale firefighters were called Sunday afternoon about a possible drowning. They administered CPR on the child, who was then transported to a hospital in Goodyear in extremely critical condition.

Hospital staff pronounced the child dead a short time later.

Investigators say the child's parents and siblings were home at the time. Police are now looking into what led to the drowning.