Chandler police officer shot, suspect remains at large

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Police in the suburb of Chandler are searching for a suspect accused of shooting an officer.

Sgt. Jason McClimans says the incident occurred early Monday morning and the officer's wounds are not life-threatening. The officer was released from the hospital and is now recovering at home.

Authorities currently closed off an area near the Chandler Center for the Arts while they sought out the suspect.

The male suspect is described as 6 feet tall, light skinned and last seen wearing white shirt and black shorts.

No other details were available.