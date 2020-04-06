Pandemic, border crackdown hamper Catholics’ aid to migrants

NOGALES, Mexico (AP) — For years, Catholic-led, U-S.-based nonprofits have been at the forefront of efforts to support migrants and asylum seekers along the Mexican border.

Tough new border policies and the coronavirus outbreak have drastically changed their work.

Much of it now takes place in Mexico because of a slowdown in the once heavy flow of undocumented border-crossers.

The Trump administration is now enforcing a new virus-related ban on top of earlier policies that had forced thousands of asylum seekers to wait in Mexico.

One result of the new developments: A Catholic-led agency called the Kino Border Initiative has temporarily closed its office in Nogales, Arizona, while maintaining operations across the Mexican border to aid asylum seekers there.