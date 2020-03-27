 Skip to Content

Appeals grow to close US national parks during pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) — National Parks are one of the places you can still go to get away from the anxiety of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Trump administration is sticking with its crowd-friendly waiver of entrance fees at national parks.

That's even as managers at some parks try and fail to keep tens of thousands of hikers and tourists a safe distance apart and as communities appeal for shutdowns at some parks that are still open.

Communities around Grand Canyon National Park are among those asking for a shutdown, saying they fear more local spread of the coronavirus.

The Interior Department says there's been no decision on that request.

