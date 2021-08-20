Stress rises as PACC houses close to 600 dogs in its facility

Stress rises as PACC houses close to 600 dogs in its facilityNew
TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima Animal Care Center is desperately asking the community to adopt or foster animals at their shelter after running out of space to house these pets.
On Tuesday, PACC announced that it had 1,538 animals in its facility with more than 700 pets being housed at their shelter at 4000 N. Silverbell Rd. near Sweetwater Drive. About 570 of those animals are dogs.
On Friday, the center announced that just about 600 dogs are now being housed at PACC.
According to a tweet shared by PACC, not only is its staff stressed but dogs in the facility are also feeling overwhelmed.
The shelter explained that they are taking in an average of 20 pets a day.
For more information on how to adopt or foster, visit webcms.pima.gov.