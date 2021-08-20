Stress rises as PACC houses close to 600 dogs in its facility

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima Animal Care Center is desperately asking the community to adopt or foster animals at their shelter after running out of space to house these pets.

On Tuesday, PACC announced that it had 1,538 animals in its facility with more than 700 pets being housed at their shelter at 4000 N. Silverbell Rd. near Sweetwater Drive. About 570 of those animals are dogs.

🚨 When we say that we are out of kennels, this is what we mean. 🚨



We are now housing dogs in the meet and greet rooms because we continue to take in more animals than are getting adopted or fostered.



On Friday, the center announced that just about 600 dogs are now being housed at PACC.

On Friday, the center announced that just about 600 dogs are now being housed at PACC.

According to a tweet shared by PACC, not only is its staff stressed but dogs in the facility are also feeling overwhelmed.

The shelter has nearly 600 dogs being housed at PACC, and staffers are running out of placing to put the incoming dogs. Everyone is stressed... the dogs, the staff, the volunteers. We need your help!



The shelter has nearly 600 dogs being housed at PACC, and staffers are running out of placing to put the incoming dogs. Everyone is stressed... the dogs, the staff, the volunteers.

The shelter explained that they are taking in an average of 20 pets a day.

For more information on how to adopt or foster, visit webcms.pima.gov.