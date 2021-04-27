Adopt this Pet: Comet and Kylo

Meet Comet at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona

Comet is a stunning and petite young cat who enjoys the company of people and other pets!

Comet is 2 years old and loves to play with anything that has strings or feathers on it.

He likes to perch himself on a nice window sill and watch the world go by. Comet is social and affectionate and would love to meet you today!

Meet Kylo at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona

Kylo is a 2 year old Malamute who was down on his luck before coming to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.

After getting kicked in the face by a horse not once, but twice, Kylo spent several weeks recovering with the help of HSSA’s medical team.

Now that he’s feeling much better, Kylo loves to run around and play with people and other dogs.

He’s goofy, silly, and full of energy!

Meet Kylo or Comet at HSSA’s Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. or call (520) 327-6088 ext 173 for more information.