ADOPT THIS PET: Smitty and Rufus

"SMITTY" SOURCE: HUMANE SOCIETY OF SOUTHERN ARIZONA

Meet Smitty!

This affectionate five-year-old boy lives to please and enjoys going on walks.

Smitty likes to take his time when meeting new people and would be best suited in a house where he'll be the only pet.

"RUFUS" SOURCE: HUMANE SOCIETY OF SOUTHERN ARIZONA

Now here is Rufus!

This stocky 8-year-old cat is assertive but affectionate.

Rufus is social and very active, spending alot of time play with his toys.

Rufus has lived with other cats at the shelter so he'll probably do best in a house with other feline friends.

If you'd like to meet these two, just head over to https://hssaz.org/adoptions to schedule an appointment with the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.