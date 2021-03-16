Living, working, and playing in Tucson, Arizona



Based in Tucson, Arizona, KVOA is the market-leading, award-winning, NBC-affiliated television station that serves more than a million people across Southern Arizona.

With its top-rated newscasts highlighted by News 4 Tucson Investigators, the station’s award-winning investigative unit, KVOA consistently delivers the stories that people care about.

Home to the University of Arizona, Tucson has been consistently rated one of the best places to live in the United States.

From its indescribable desert sunsets to being surrounded by five minor mountain ranges, the Old Pueblo is one of the best places in the world for outdoor activities.

Despite the Arizona heat and monsoon storms in the summer, Tucson’s weather stays consistent throughout the year, allowing hikers, runners, cyclists and everyone in between to enjoy their outdoor activities year-round.

Favorite outdoor spots in Southern Arizona include Seven Falls in Sabino Canyon Recreational Area, Tumamoc Hill in the Tucson Mountains, Saguaro National Park and The Chuck Huckelberry Loop, which was named the best recreational trail in the nation by USA Today in 2021.

Southern Arizona is also home to three cave systems, Colossal Cave Mountain Park located in Vail, Kartchner Caverns State Park located in Benson and Peppersauce Cave located in Oracle.

The Old Pueblo also attracts visitors from across the globe through events such as the Tucson Gem and Mineral Show, Tucson Rodeo (Fiesta de los Vaqueros) and All Souls Procession Weekend.

Visitors also come to experience Tucson’s rich history by visiting spots including Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, Mission San Xavier del Bac and its historic downtown district.

Tucson is also known for its unique cuisine, combining Mexican and Native American traditions with modern cooking. During your time in the Old Pueblo, make sure you pick-up a delectable Sonoran Dog - a hot dog that is wrapped in bacon and grilled, served on a bolillo-style hot dog bun, and topped with pinto beans, onions, tomatoes, mayonnaise, mustard, and jalapeño salsa.