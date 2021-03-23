Treatments and Services at Palo Verde Behavioral Health

Palo Verde Behavioral Health offers several inpatient and intensive outpatient mental health programs to address psychiatric disorders. Each program has a team of dedicated professionals including psychiatrists, therapists, nurses, behavioral health technicians and dieticians who provide secure therapeutic treatment for our patients.

Treatment is based on a combination of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Dialectic Behavioral Therapy (DBT) modalities to help patients find balance in their lives. Our mental health programs include:

Adult Psychiatric Acute Inpatient Care

Adult General Psychiatric Inpatient Care

Adult Co-Occurring Disorders Treatment

Adult Acute Inpatient Detoxification

Intensive Outpatient Program

LGBTQI Services

Our inpatient and outpatient services offer inclusive, affirming and culturally responsive assessments and evaluations. All treatments at Palo Verde Behavioral Health are comprehensive and individualized to meet each patient’s specific needs and goals regardless of status.

Military and Dependents

We work hard to ensure the privacy of our active duty service members and their families. Palo Verde Behavioral Health offers services to active duty service people and their families, first responders and veterans and their families. Whether you are seeking services for yourself, a family member or a friend for substance use, mood, trauma or adjustment to civilian life, we will ensure that you receive individually tailored treatment planning to support your recovery and wellbeing. Individuals meet with the medical director daily, participate in groups led by a Masters-level licensed therapist and engage in therapy that includes yoga and an on-site fitness center. We accept TRICARE®.

About Palo Verde Behavioral Health

Palo Verde Behavioral Health has a longstanding reputation for stability in mental health and substance use treatment, serving patients in and around Tucson since 1960. We offer individualized inpatient and intensive outpatient treatment programs for adults and adolescents.

We are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to provide quality care in a nurturing environment. Palo Verde Behavioral Health is licensed by the Arizona Department of Health Services and is accredited by The Joint Commission.

Benefits of our Inpatient Program:

Individualized treatment plan

Movement and Art Therapy provided

Pet Therapy offered once a week

Dialectical Behavioral and Cognitive Behavioral based therapy

Programmed daily schedule

Visitation on site

Family sessions are encouraged

Masters level, licensed therapists

RN on every shift on each unit

Outdoor courtyards for each unit

Nightly phone calls offered; Palo Verde covers the cost of long-distance calls

Laundry rooms on each unit

Dietary consultation with a Registered Dietician

Thorough discharge planning with aftercare appointments made prior to leaving the facility

Daily session with a Psychiatrist

Connect with Palo Verde Behavioral Health

In case of a medical emergency, psychiatric crisis, or if you are at risk of harming yourself or others, CALL 911 or seek the nearest emergency room. If you need to reach us immediately, call us at 520-322-2888.

Licensed mental health professionals are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to assist you or your loved one.

To schedule a no-cost assessment or for more information, please call 520-322-2888 or use the form below. Walk-ins are welcome, and appointments can also be made.

We respect your privacy and hold all information discussed in the strictest confidence.