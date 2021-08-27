Eating a hot dog could take 36 minutes off your life, study says

(CNN) - Health researchers at the University of Michigan claim that eating a hot dog could take 36 minutes off your life.

That startling claim comes from a study published this month in the Journal Nature Food.

Researchers looked at more than 5,800 different foods in the United States diet and measured their effects in minutes of health life gained or lost.

In the study, the hot dog with its processed meat and its starchy bun was one part of the American diet that had the most negative impact on health.

By contrast, the authors wrote the consuming foods such as nuts, low-environmental impact seafood, fruits and non-starchy vegetables have positive effects on well-being.

While the study can't tell you what to eat to live to be 100, researchers say it should help you make more informed choices about healthy nutrition.