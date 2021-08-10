As covid cases rise booster debates goes on

As coronavirus cases rise again due to the unvaccinated and the Delta Variant, some may be tempted to get a booster shot to fight Covid-19. But not so fast says one doctor.



In Wisconsin, Prevea Health President and CEO, Dr Ashok Rai says a booster shot has not yet been approved for use in the United States. He recommends people not to seek out a booster shot because there is not enough data to prove its effectiveness.



According to rai the current vaccinations protect against the delta variant and there will be some break through infections, but symptoms will not be as severe.



"So, I really caution people from running to a booster, we don't know what dosage to give you right now, it may not do you any good", said Rai, "Could it potentially cause you harm? Maybe because we've never tried it. So far the vaccines are, you know hundreds of millions of shots have been proved to be safe if given the way they are meant to be givenI"



The head of Prevea Health says if you have concerns about the virus and vaccinations, you should consult your physician.