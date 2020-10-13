4 Your Health: Pfizer to include young people in late stage trial for coronavirus vaccine

NBC- Pfizer will start to include younger people in its late stage trial for a coronavirus vaccine.

The pharmaceutical company said that it has received permission from the FDA to enroll adolescents as young as 12.

The company said by doing so it will be able to "better understand the potential safety of the vaccine in individuals from more ages and backgrounds."

Back in September, Pfizer expanded enrollment to 44,000 people in order to include those as young as 16 and those with some chronic conditions.