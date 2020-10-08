Regeneron emergency approval



Regeneron is seeking emergency approval for its covid-19 antibody treatment that was taken by President Trump.

The biotech company made the announcement late Wednesday night.

The president took the experimental therapy last week following his covid-19 diagnosis.

It's a combination of two monoclonal antibodies and according to the company it was designed to specifically block "infectivity" of the virus.

Regeneron says if the EUA is approved the government has committed to making the drug available to the American people at "no cost".

The company says there are doses available for roughly 50.,000 patients right now. But they expect to have enough for 300,000 patients in coming months.