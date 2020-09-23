4 Your Health: New study on ‘silent’ COVID patients

(NBC)- Calls to poison help hotlines have skyrocketed since the coronavirus

pandemic began, according to a new report from "Safe Kids Worldwide."

There has been a 70-percent increase in hand sanitizer exposures alone, largely due to containers that look like water bottles, kids' food pouches and beer cans.

Experts say all household cleaning products should be stored out of children's reach and sight.

Keep everything in their original containers and be sure to read the product labels.

"Silent" COVID-19 Spreaders

A new study confirms COVID patients without symptoms can still spread the virus.

Scientists in Korea looked at 183 patients who tested positive for COVID-19.

They found people who were asymptomatic had just as much of the virus in their noses and throats as those with symptoms.

The researchers say this suggests these so-called 'silent' COVID patients may be a driving force for the community spread of COVID-19.