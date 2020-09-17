CDC: Social distancing, other methods may reduce flu activity

NBC -- A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suggests methods being used to prevent the spread of COVID-19, may help reduce flu activity in the fall.

CDC scientists say flu cases in the United States dropped sharply within two weeks of the coronavirus emergency declaration, earlier this spring.

That is the same time when widespread community mitigation measures such as school closures, social distancing, and mask wearing were implemented.

The new report states that the southern hemisphere, which is now coming out of the peak of their flu season, has seen very little activity.

Experts say continuing such measures, as well as getting the flu shot, will help keep flu activity in the United States low.