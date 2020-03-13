4 Your Health: Study shows how coronavirus affects kids

NBC News- A new study from China takes a closer look at how the coronavirus affects kids.

Scientists assessed ten Chinese children diagnosed with COVID-19.

Seven ran a fever and there were some reports of coughing, sore throat and nasal congestion.

However, they showed none of the other symptoms seen in adult patients like muscle ache, headache and pneumonia.

Experts say these milder symptoms may make early detection and isolation of infected children more challenging.

The study also found the virus can be detected for longer periods in fecal samples than in nose and throat swabs, which is how quarantine timings are assessed.

Flu activity in the country

Flu activity is still high in the country, but it has decreased for the fourth week in a row.

The latest numbers from the Centers for Disease Control put the number of flu illnesses this season at 36 million with more than 370,000 hospitalized.

The hospitalization rates among children and young adults are higher than other age groups at this point in the season.

At least 22,000 people have died from influenza in the United States, including 144 children.